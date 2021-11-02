Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,596 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KC. Nomura cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

