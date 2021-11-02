Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Up 45.7% in October

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

