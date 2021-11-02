Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$52.25

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.70.

Shares of TSE:KL traded down C$1.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$51.10. The company had a trading volume of 258,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,528. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$65.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,491,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,455,000. In the last three months, insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

