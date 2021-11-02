Krios 1-Day Volume Tops $252.00 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Krios has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Krios has a total market cap of $7.11 million and approximately $252.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004429 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00156109 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008658 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00591995 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000377 BTC.

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

