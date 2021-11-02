Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in October

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,485,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,454. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.

Get Kronos Advanced Technologies alerts:

Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Advanced Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.