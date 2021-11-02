Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in October

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,485,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,454. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Company Profile
