Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 690 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LAND. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.78) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 760.71 ($9.94).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 678.20 ($8.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 511.50 ($6.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 706.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 706.62.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave bought 5,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £40,016.16 ($52,281.37).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

