LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,005,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LTMAQ remained flat at $$1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 82,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,468. The company has a market cap of $927.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $825.85 million for the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.