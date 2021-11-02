Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming Sells 9,074 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $191,552.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 17,157 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $362,527.41.

On Friday, August 6th, Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08.

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

Shares of LAZY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. 146,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,013. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $238.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 50.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 76,559 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Lazydays by 9.6% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 53,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

