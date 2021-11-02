Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $1,743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 183.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after purchasing an additional 646,356 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

KIRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

