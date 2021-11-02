Legal & General Group Plc Buys Shares of 2,860 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 230.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,098,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,666 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,570.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

