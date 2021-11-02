Legal & General Group Plc Takes $28,000 Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,875,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

