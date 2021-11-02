Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.550-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$13.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.01 billion.Leidos also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.55-6.75 EPS.

NYSE:LDOS traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. 10,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73. Leidos has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leidos stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Leidos worth $66,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

