Lethean Price Tops $0.0013 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,177.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,178.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,439.82 or 0.07027381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.95 or 0.00318065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.84 or 0.00941511 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.28 or 0.00430963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.34 or 0.00263278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00227444 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

