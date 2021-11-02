LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Shares of LHCG traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,321. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

