Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $82,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.