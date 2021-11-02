Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.00.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.