Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 30.4% in October

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $5.00.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

