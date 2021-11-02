Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold (LON:SHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 262.92% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SHG opened at GBX 12.68 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £132.85 million and a PE ratio of 9.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 14.26. Shanta Gold has a 12-month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

