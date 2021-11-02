Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.270-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.960 EPS.

LSI stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. The stock had a trading volume of 538,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,531. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $70.29 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.84.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

Several analysts have commented on LSI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

