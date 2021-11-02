Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.920-$4.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.92-4.96 EPS.

NYSE:LSI traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.21. 538,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.84. Life Storage has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $136.67. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 86.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

