Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole Sells 1,200 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

LFUS stock traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,843. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.31 and a 12 month high of $304.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

