Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Truist

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.17.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ LOB opened at $91.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.