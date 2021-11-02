LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.83.
Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.
In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,811. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $57.33.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.
LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
LKQ Company Profile
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
