LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 75,000 Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 3.22% of Goldenbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000.

Shares of GBRG opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

