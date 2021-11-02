LMR Partners LLP Invests $780,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 44.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Truist began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

NYSE WRK opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

