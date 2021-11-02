LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zoetis by 760.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,270,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

