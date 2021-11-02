Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

