Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $330.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $91.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $383.90.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.
