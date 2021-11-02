Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:LGIQ opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.47. Logiq has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 63.60%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

