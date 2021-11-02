LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,750 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $274.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

