LPL Financial LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the first quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

