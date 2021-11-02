LPL Financial LLC Purchases 23,745 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 206.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.