LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,573 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

