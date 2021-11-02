Lucara Diamond (LUC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.93 million during the quarter.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

LUC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. 54,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$289.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Lucara Diamond news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$33,203.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price target on shares of Lucara Diamond in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.