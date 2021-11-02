Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $469.44

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $469.44 and last traded at $458.88, with a volume of 788702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.01.
Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.11 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.
In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 115.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
