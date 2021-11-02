Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $469.44

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $469.44 and last traded at $458.88, with a volume of 788702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $466.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.11 and its 200-day moving average is $376.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 115.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.