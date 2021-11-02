Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $340.00.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LNDNF stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

