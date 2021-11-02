Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, September 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.41.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.12 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.