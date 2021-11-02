Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Masonite International worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

DOOR stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

