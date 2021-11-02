Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Masonite International worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.
DOOR stock opened at $122.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.18. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.
In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Masonite International Profile
Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.
See Also: What is the G-20?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR).
Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.