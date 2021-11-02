Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.04 on November 12th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.038 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 98.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.3%.

MMP opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.14. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

