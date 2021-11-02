Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 608.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,592 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.53 and a beta of 2.27.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

