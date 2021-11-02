Mandiant (MNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Mandiant to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Mandiant stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Mandiant has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

