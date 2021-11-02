ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-3.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.550-2.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.ManTech International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.660-$3.710 EPS.

MANT stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. 91,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,119. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

