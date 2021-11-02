ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.660-$3.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.50. 91,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,119. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.83. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.