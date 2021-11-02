Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 596.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 985,740 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after acquiring an additional 869,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 864,709 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $31,399,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

