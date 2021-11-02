Mario J. Gabelli Buys 163,500 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Stock

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 163,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GGZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $655,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

