Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 42,186 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.09. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

