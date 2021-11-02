Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 50,858 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Rattler Midstream worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 44,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

RTLR opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 4.32. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 120.48%.

Rattler Midstream Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

