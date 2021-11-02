Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 22,353 German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,353 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of German American Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.80.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

