Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $347,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth $883,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVLO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

