Marshall Wace LLP Invests $929,000 in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.86% of JAKKS Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 3,243.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 236,191 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $2,509,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the second quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 92.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ JAKK opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 115.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.