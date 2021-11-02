Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 13,301 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 687,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.63.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

