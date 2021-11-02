Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,120 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 116,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 14.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of International Paper by 10.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of International Paper by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

International Paper stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

